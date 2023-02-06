Dangal TV’s 4 fiction shows go 7 days a week on popular demand

Dangal TV – Enterr10 Television Network’s Flagship HGEC which holds a strong No.2 position in the HGEC space has extended its original fiction programming from 6 to 7 days a week in core prime time band of 7 to 9pm.

Dangal TV took this decision after most of its Prime-time shows were consistently leading in their respective time bands and extending these shows to 7 days a week would further strengthen the overall channel performance.

Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 Pvt Ltd, shared his thoughts on this strategic move that he has made and said “Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are immensely loved by the audience; Bindiya Sarkar too is promising. Our intent is to offer more fiction related originals to our audiences by going 7 days a week.

No.1 Channel in terms of Sunday Primetime Reach

Source: BARC, India 2+, W4’23, Sun 1900-2100, Metric: Cume in Mn

The channel’s performance is creating a buzz among the masses and loyal viewers, this reflects in the Sunday growth numbers.

Dangal’s massive growth in reach for Sunday original programming

The Channel has seen immense growth on Sunday Prime Time band with 61% increase in reach. This itself shows the love showered by the audience for the channel and its shows.

The Original shows ‘Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar’ are the shows which will be running 7 days a week.

Source: BARC, HSM UR 2+, Metric: Avg TVR, W2 -4’23, Original Programming