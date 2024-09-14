Debchandrima Singha Roy Rejects Bigg Boss 18 Offer, Focuses on Hindi Serials

With her recent revelation, Debchandrima Singha Roy, a renowned Bengali actress, has made waves in the entertainment industry. The actress recently wrapped up her stint on the Hindi serial “Suhagan Chudel” and disclosed that she received an offer to join Salman Khan’s reality show “Bigg Boss 18.” However, Debchandrima has opted out of the opportunity, citing the need for more preparation.

In an exclusive conversation with Anandabazar Online, Debchandrima shared her thoughts on the conclusion of “Suhagan Chudel.” The actress expressed her awareness of the show’s limited season and the uncertainty surrounding her return in future seasons.

Debchandrima emphasized her focus on establishing herself as a talented actress in Mumbai. “I want to do some more acting work here. People need to know who is Debchandrima,” she stated. The actress has been honing her Hindi skills during her stay in Mumbai, demonstrating her commitment to her craft.

Debchandrima dispelled any rumors of tension regarding her relationship with co-star Nia Sharma, who played the villain in Suhagan Chudel. “We share a good relationship in reality,” she clarified.

Debchandrima’s decision to decline the Bigg Boss 18 offer showcases her dedication to her acting career. The actress aims to establish a strong presence in the Hindi entertainment industry by concentrating on her craft and developing her skills.

As Debchandrima navigates her journey in Mumbai, fans eagerly await her next project. Will she make a mark in the Hindi serial landscape or return to Bengali television? Only time will tell.