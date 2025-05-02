Deepika Singh Rushed to Doctor After Low Blood Pressure Scare on Sets of ‘Mangal lakshmi’

The actress was rushed to a medical facility after suffering from low blood pressure, a condition that left her feeling weak and dizzy on set.

Deepika Singh, who has always been vocal about her health struggles, took to social media to share a photo of herself from the hospital. In the image, she is seen lying on a medical bed with an IV drip attached to her hand. She posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to her doctor and the photo, writing, “This is also the truth of my life. Low BP. Thank you @dr.b.m.p for again saving my life.” well-wishers poured in messages of love and support for the actress.

The incident reportedly occurred during a hectic shoot schedule. According to sources, Deepika Singh felt unwell while filming a scene and had to be immediately attended to. Crew members helped her off the set and then took her to a nearby hospital, where she received immediate medical attention. Thankfully, her condition stabilized after treatment, and she is now said to be recovering.

Deepika Singh’s transparency about her condition has been appreciated by many, shedding light on the physical and mental challenges actors often face behind the scenes.

Despite this unexpected health setback, Deepika Singh remains committed to her role in Mangallakshmi, a show gaining steady popularity for its strong narrative and powerful performances. Her fans continue to admire her resilience and hope to see her back on screen with renewed strength.

Viewers are praying for Deepika Singh’s speedy recovery and urging her to prioritize rest and well-being before resuming her professional commitments.