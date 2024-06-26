Doree ends with Mansi-Ganga marriage; countdown to Doree 2 begins

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has wound up with its ongoing season. The show will end tonight (26 June) with its last episode being aired. The show will have a happy and a tragic end to it, as the plot will show the marriage of Ganga and Mansi. It will also be shown that Doree follows her father Ganga’s path and picks up a kid from the temple doors to be her sister.

However, when she will return home, the entire palace will be engulfed in fire, giving an indication that all in Doree’s family are dead. The finale episode will also hint to Doree 2 coming. The last sequence will show a grown-up Doree (backside) who will be all set to become the first designer from the Bunker mohalla.

Doree 2 is expected to launch in July, is what we hear. As per reports in media, Ashi Singh and Niharika Chouksey are in contention to bag the lead role of Doree post the leap in its Season 2.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.