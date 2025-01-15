Exclusive: Soni Singh returns to Colors’ Doree 2

Actress Soni Singh who enthralled one and all with her mean act and negative portrayal in the role of Neelu in Colors’ Doree will be back in the same avatar for the upcoming season of the show on Colors. Yes, Soni Singh is one of the actors who has been retained in the upcoming Doree 2. Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, with Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta all set to launch Doree 2 on Colors, the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.

We now at IWMBuzz.com hear that Soni Singh will make an emphatic return to the coming season of the show, in the role of Neelu. Neelu loved Ganga and pretended to be his wife too in the first edition of the story. She was one of the enemies of Doree. As we know, Amar Upadhyay who plays Ganga, Doree’s father, is yet another character that has been retained in the second edition of the show.

We buzzed Soni but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Kinnari Mehta, and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

