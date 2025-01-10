Exclusive: Pankaj Vishnu and Sanjay Swaraj to feature in Colors’ Doree 2

Doree 2 will be the next big launch on Colors in the New Year. Doree produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s Jay Productions depicted the issue of girl child abandonment. The show had a strong and inspiring narrative. Child actor Mahi Bhanushali played the titular role in the initial edition. The cast included Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran etc. Now, the show will see its second season on Colors, where it will be an inspiring journey of the grown-up Doree. Actors Priyanshi Yadav of Pandya Store fame and Dhruv Tara fame Ishaan Dhawan will play the leads in the upcoming edition.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about seasoned actress Utkarsha Naik playing a strong motherly character in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Utkarsha Naik bags Jay Productions’ Doree 2 for Colors

Now, we have news of actors Pankaj Vishnu and Sanjay Swaraj being part of the show.

Pankaj Vishnu is known for his projects Harphool Mohini, Scoop, The Big Bull etc. Sanjay Swaraj was last seen in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. His other notable projects include Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Dark 7 White, Bekaaboo etc.

As per a reliable source, “The two actors will be a part of the male lead’s family. Sanjay Swaraj will be the male lead’s father, while Pankaj Vishnu will be the husband of Utkarsha Naik.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.