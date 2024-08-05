Exclusive: Aarush Shrivastav to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Actor Aarush Shrivastav who was earlier seen in Prachhand Ashok and Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors, will now enter the Zee TV show, Kumkum Bhagya. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running show on the channel, doing consistently well. The recent drama in the show has seen RV’s (Abrar Qazi) arrest, post which there has been a struggle to get him out of the jail. The family was happy to see RV’s return, but this led to big drama where the ladies wanted Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to be thrown out of the house.

We now hear of the entry of Aarush Shrivastav into the story plot. He will have a negative shade in the show.

We hear that his track will bear a lot of suspense, and he will for some reason try to harm RV. His character name will be Sahil.

As for Aarush, he was also seen in Pavitra Rishta, Bekaboo, Naagin 6 etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).

