Exclusive: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Vikas Grover to enter Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Actor Vikas Grover who has featured in popular TV shows Beintehaa, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga etc, will soon be seen in an interesting role in Star Plus’ Pandya Store. The show produced by Sphere Origins will see a major entry.

As we know, the show is presently going through a high-voltage drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) getting separated. Amresh’s wicked act of getting the signatures of Pandya Store from Natasha by deceit was responsible for this separation. Natasha blamed Dhawal for the destruction of the Pandya Store. Dhawal who realized his brother’s act, questioned him when Amresh decided to leave home. Dhawal was given the option of either choosing his brother or his wife. Dhawal chose Amresh but struck a deal with his brother that he would return Pandya Store to Natasha.

Now, the show will see an important entry. Vikas Grover will enter the show to provide the much-needed drama and the new twist.

As per a reliable source, “Vikas will play the negative role on the show. He will be seen opposite Natasha, but this will not be a love angle plot.”

We buzzed Vikas but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

