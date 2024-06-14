Exclusive: Amardeep Garg to enter Suhagan Chudail

Actor Amardeep Garg who has featured in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Jai Hanuman Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo will soon enter the Colors’ supernatural show Suhagan Chudail. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show has Nia Sharma, Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy playing the leads.

We wrote about Mrinalini Tyagi’s cameo in the role of a psychiatrist. Deeya tried taking Moksh to the psychiatrist for treatment. But Nishigandha ended up killing the doctor. Moksh assumed that Deeya killed the doctor.

Now, the upcoming episode will see the entry of Amardeep Garg who will play the role of Yashodhan in the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will be the Guruji who will be brought into the house. He will be the one who will indicate the presence of a kaal saaya in the mansion.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.

