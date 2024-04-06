Exclusive: Ami Neema roped in for Atrangii’s mythological, Tirupati Balaji Kathasar

Actress Ami Neema who has featured in India Wali Maa, has been roped in to play an integral role in the upcoming mythological presentation titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar produced by Prashant Jadhav. The show will be a mythological presentation which will traverse between lives on the manavlok and devlok. The show will be for Atrangii and will also launch on Star Bharat.

Apart from Vishal Karwal playing the titular role, noted actress Shalini Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Bakula Devi. We at IWMBuzz.com even talked to her regarding her new role. You can read our exclusives on the show here.

We now hear of Ami Neema joining the cast in the role of Goddess Laxmi. She will play one of the main characters in the show.

