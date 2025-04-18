Exclusive: Amit Kaushik joins the cast of Sony TV’s Aami Dakini

Senior actor Amit Kaushik will be seen in the stellar cast of the Sony TV horror thriller show Aami Dakini produced by SVF Productions. Amit Kaushik who was earlier seen in shows like Nazar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak etc, will play the patriarch of the royal Rajwada family, which will be of the male lead.

As we know, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma will play the leads in this show. Sheen Dass will play the titular role of the Dakini.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Swaroopa Ghosh and Priti Amin being a part of the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

SVF Productions last bankrolled the show on Star Plus, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua.

As we know, Sony TV has quite a few launches coming in the near future. Sony TV is gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season.

As per a reliable source, “Amit Kaushik will play the role of Arnab Chaudhary, who will be the father of the male lead.”

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

