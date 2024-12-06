Exclusive: Amit Pachori joins the cast of Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Actor Amit Pachori who is known for his negative role in Rajan Shahi’s Batein Kuch Ankahee Si is on a roll!! We recently wrote exclusively about Amit joining the cast of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama which launched on 16 December. We wrote about Amit playing the role of Mahamantri Timmarasu in the new season of Tenali Rama.

Now, we hear of him joining the cast of Colors’ popular mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Amit was last seen in the production house’s mythological for Colors, Lakshmi Narayan where he played the role of Hayagreev.

We hear that Amit will be playing a significant role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Amit will be seen in the role of Bhaum, who is the son of Vishnu and raised by Bhumi.”

Recently, the show has seen the mighty entry of Karanvir Bohra in the role of Andhkasur. This is Karanvir’s first attempt at the mythological genre. The show has been doing extremely well on the rating chart and is one of the sought-after mythologicals on TV right now.

We hear that the actor has started shooting for the show and his character will be on air soon.

