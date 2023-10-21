Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows will come out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.

The promo depicts the journey of a girl who hails from an unprivileged backdrop and aspires to be a dancer. ‘Jhanak’ defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfill her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which turns her world upside down. Jhanak’s story would be an emotional rollercoaster ride for audiences and show how she rises from ashes, just like a phoenix.

Now, we hear of actor Anand Sharma, known for his roles in Bade Achhe Laggte Hain 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Olltah Chashmah, Pushpa Impossible, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, will play a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Anand Sharma will be an integral part of the lead, Jhanak’s family. He will portray the role of Lakshman.”

