Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak

Anand Sharma will be seen in the Star Plus show Jhanak. The show is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay's production house, Magic Moments Productions. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 12:10:00
Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows will come out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.

The promo depicts the journey of a girl who hails from an unprivileged backdrop and aspires to be a dancer. ‘Jhanak’ defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfill her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which turns her world upside down. Jhanak’s story would be an emotional rollercoaster ride for audiences and show how she rises from ashes, just like a phoenix.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Prithvi Zutshi and Ekta Sharma bagging pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus’ Jhanak 

Exclusive: Prithvi Zutshi bags Magic Moments Productions’ new show for Star Plus

Now, we hear of actor Anand Sharma, known for his roles in Bade Achhe Laggte Hain 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Olltah Chashmah, Pushpa Impossible, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, will play a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Anand Sharma will be an integral part of the lead, Jhanak’s family. He will portray the role of Lakshman.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him for comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

