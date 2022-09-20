Actor Anshul Bammi who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will soon join the cast of the Sony SAB show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures, the show will see a new entry and a new twist.

Anshul will now enter the show as a guest appearance.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of the Herat Prince, Shahmed who will bring a new twist in the life of Mariam.”

We buzzed Anshul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Set in 17th century Kabul, ‘Ali Baba’ is an adventurous tale of Ali, a lovable rogue, and a jack of many trades. He is just a commoner, but destiny has other plans for him and when destiny unfolds, it gives him a chance to rise above, find his true purpose, his true love and stand guard against the might of the evil Iblis and his band of chaalis chors.

