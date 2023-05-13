ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja

Avi Thakur who has featured in TV shows Meet, Yeh Hai Chahatein, will be part of the cast of Colors' new show Neerja. The show is produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 12:20:57
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja

Talented young actor Avi Thakur who has featured in TV shows Meet, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Parineeti etc, has bagged his next on TV. He will be part of the cast of Colors’ Neerja which is being produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions. Rajveer Singh of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead and Aastha Sharma will play the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Arindita Chatterjee, Aayushi Bhave Tilak, Saniya Nagdev joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Rawat bags Sudhir Sharma’s Colors show Neerja

Exclusive: Swaran Ghar fame Aastha Sharma to play lead in Sudhir Sharma’s Colors show

We now hear of Avi Thakur playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source,” Avi will play the role of Kallu, and will have a powerful negative character.”

We buzzed Avi but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Sudhir Sharma and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you all excited for this new show on Colors? As for Sunshine Productions, the production house has the ongoing show on Zee TV, titled Maitree. It stars Shrenu Parikh, Namish Taneja and Bhaveeka Chaudhary.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Exclusive: Meghan Jadhav bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Meghan Jadhav bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Jayati Bhatia to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive: Jayati Bhatia to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha bleeds profusely; looks for means of survival
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha bleeds profusely; looks for means of survival
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets shocked to see Jahaan and Pari's intimate moment
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets shocked to see Jahaan and Pari's intimate moment
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back
Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
GTA 6 Video Game Has A Whopping Budget Of Billions
GTA 6 Video Game Has A Whopping Budget Of Billions
Read Latest News