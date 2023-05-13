Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja

Talented young actor Avi Thakur who has featured in TV shows Meet, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Parineeti etc, has bagged his next on TV. He will be part of the cast of Colors’ Neerja which is being produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions. Rajveer Singh of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead and Aastha Sharma will play the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Arindita Chatterjee, Aayushi Bhave Tilak, Saniya Nagdev joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Avi Thakur playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source,” Avi will play the role of Kallu, and will have a powerful negative character.”

We buzzed Avi but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Sudhir Sharma and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you all excited for this new show on Colors? As for Sunshine Productions, the production house has the ongoing show on Zee TV, titled Maitree. It stars Shrenu Parikh, Namish Taneja and Bhaveeka Chaudhary.

