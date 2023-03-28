Popular actor Bakhtiyaar Irani who was recently seen in a special cameo in Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, will soon join the cast of Colors’ supernatural thriller Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, the werewolf drama has been seeing quite a lot of new entries in its plot.

Recently, actors Nikhil Arya, Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Malhar Pandey entered the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about Yogendra Kumaria entering the show.

We also wrote about Navina Bole’s entry. If you have missed reading it, you can take a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Navina Bole to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

We now hear of Bakhtiyaar all set to stage his entry in the show. He will also be playing an interesting character, is what we believe.

We buzzed Bakhtiyaar but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.