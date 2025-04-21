Exclusive: Child actress Bhoomi Ramola to feature in Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Child actress Bhoomi Ramola who has earlier featured in the double roles of Riya and Aryan in Pocket FM’s series Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To, has joined the cast of Sonali Jaffar and Amira Jaffar’s upcoming show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil for Sony SAB. The production house Full House Media has roped in popular actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh to play the lead roles. The show promises a refreshing mix of humour and heart as it explores the transformative power of love amidst the delightful chaos of family life. Shabir plays the role of Yug Sinha in this opposites-attract love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to give the exclusive news of Shabir Ahluwalia’s return to television with this show. We have also written about Ashi Singh being the most likely choice for the female lead in the show. We have written about Abhishek Verma and Vansh Sayani joining the show’s cast. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of child actor Bhoomi joining the cast in an interesting role.

