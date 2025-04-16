Exclusive: Vansh Sayani joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?

Actor Vansh Sayani, who is known for his portrayals in Baalveer Returns, Wagle Ki Duniya, Balika Vadhu 2, Aladdin – Naam Toh Sunega etc, is in all likelihood to join the cast of Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s upcoming Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil explores the transformative power of love amid the chaos of daily life. It promises a refreshing blend of comedy and romance. Popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia will play the lead of the show along with Ashi Singh, who will be the female lead.

We now hear of Vansh playing a vital role in the show.

Shabir Ahluwalia took to Instagram and shared an intriguing teaser of the show. He recently opened up about playing the role of Yug Sinha, a character which is unlike his previous roles.

