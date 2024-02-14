Exclusive: Choti Sarrdaarni fame Mandeep Bamra bags Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua

Young actor Mandeep Bamra who has featured in TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Bepannah Pyarr, Kundali Bhagya etc, will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua. The show produced by LSD Films will soon have the very much anticipated generation leap. Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be returning to Zee TV after Kundali Bhagya, as the new lead of Rabb Se Hai Dua. Actors Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor will play the female leads on the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Nishigandha Wad, Melanie Nazareth and Alka Kaushal being retained in the show to play their parts of Heena, Gulnaaz and Hamida respectively. Raymon Kakar will play the role of Dua post leap. Amrapali Gupta will play Kaynaat after the leap.

We have also written about Riya Verma joining the cast post the leap. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Riya Verma joins the post leap cast of Rabb Se Hai Dua

We now hear of Mandeep Bamra joining the cast in a very interesting role.

We buzzed Mandeep but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.