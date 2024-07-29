Exclusive: Digvijay Purohit bags Leena Gangopadhyay’s Colors show Durga

Actor Digvijay Purohit who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has bagged the upcoming show of Colors, titled Durga. Durga is a love tale set amid a drama ambience and has Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra playing the leads. The show is produced by noted Writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Motion Pictures. As we know, the production house launched its first original Hindi concept with Jhanak which is successful now.

Now we hear of Digvijay Purohit bagging a key role in the show. It is heard that he will play the onscreen husband of the character played by Jaya Binju. They will be from the male lead’s family. The actor had earlier been seen in Naagin 6, Udaan etc.

