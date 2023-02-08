Dangal is coming up with a few new launches, and one among them will be the show titled Piya Abhimani. Produced by Charu Singh’s banner Full Focus Productions and Hemant Ruparel and Ranjeet Thakur’s Frames Productions, this show will see Akshit Sukhija in the lead role.

Dolly was recently seen in a powerful role in Colors’ Parineetii.

With what we have gotten to know, Dolly Sohi will play the main lead negative in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will be the lead girl’s mother, who will be totally dominating and negative in shade.”

Dolly Sohi’s recent TV shows include challenging characters in Meri Durga, Kumkum Bhagya, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, Kumkum Bhagya, Sindoor Ki Keemat.

