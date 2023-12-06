Exclusive: Geeta Khanna to feature in Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV

Senior actress Geeta Khanna, who has been part of many Bollywood projects, is returning to television with Sony TV’s next. She has been part of projects CID, Bachke Rehna Re Baba, Naya Nukkad, Jaan Tere Naam, Bachke Rehna Re Baba etc. She will be part of the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show will see a stellar cast. This magnum opus mythological presentation will be Sony TV’s next big fiction launch.

Swastik Productions presently has Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about actors Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri playing important roles in the show.

Now we hear of Geeta Khanna bagging a prime role.

As per a reliable source, “Geeta will play the role of Manthara, who will brainwash Kaikeyi against Ram becoming the King of Ayodhya.”

We contacted the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

