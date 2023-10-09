Television | News

Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Bharati Patil who donned the role of Ashwini Ninad Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be seen in the new Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 10:42:45
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi 859749

Actress Bharati Patil who essayed the role of Ashwini Ninad Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will soon be part of the stellar cast of Sony TV’s new show, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediworks, the show’s promo has caught the attention of the masses for its great concept and story plot. Actors Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil, Hemani Chawla, Yashashri Masurkar, Asavari Joshi, and Sai Deodhar will play pivotal roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about actor Jaywant Patekar, known for his roles in Swarajya, Khamoshi: The Musical and many TV shows roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

We now hear of Bharati Patil joining the cast of the show in a very prominent role. Bharati who is a prolific actress, known for her natural flair in acting, is a popular name in the Marathi and Hindi film and TV circuits.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the important role in Avdabai in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. She was part of the post-leap story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.”

We buzzed Bharati but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi's Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!! 859745
Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!!
Exclusive: Nikhil Madhok, Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwantary on Mumbai Diaries 2 859283
Exclusive: Nikhil Madhok, Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwantary on Mumbai Diaries 2
Exclusive: Shivika Rishi roped in for movie Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan 859169
Exclusive: Shivika Rishi roped in for movie Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan
Fans Await 'Double Dose' of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here 859162
Fans Await ‘Double Dose’ of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here
I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody 859156
I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody
The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani 859154
The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani

Latest Stories

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859721
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti's Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing 859742
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti’s Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir's Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here 859739
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir’s Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here
RIP!! Taal fame actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away 859736
RIP!! Taal movie fame actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries 859691
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos] 859676
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos]
Read Latest News