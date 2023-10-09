Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Actress Bharati Patil who essayed the role of Ashwini Ninad Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will soon be part of the stellar cast of Sony TV’s new show, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediworks, the show’s promo has caught the attention of the masses for its great concept and story plot. Actors Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil, Hemani Chawla, Yashashri Masurkar, Asavari Joshi, and Sai Deodhar will play pivotal roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about actor Jaywant Patekar, known for his roles in Swarajya, Khamoshi: The Musical and many TV shows roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

We now hear of Bharati Patil joining the cast of the show in a very prominent role. Bharati who is a prolific actress, known for her natural flair in acting, is a popular name in the Marathi and Hindi film and TV circuits.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the important role in Avdabai in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. She was part of the post-leap story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.”

We buzzed Bharati but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates