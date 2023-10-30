Exclusive: Guru Haryani to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Television | News

Guru Haryani, who has been part of shows like Anupamaa, Chori Sardaarni, Teri Meri Dooriyaan, and blockbuster movie Jawan, is all set to enter a popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 12:13:25
Guru Haryani, the talented actor, who has been part of shows like Anupamaa, Chori Sardaarni, Teri Meri Dooriyaan, and blockbuster movie Jawan, is all set to enter a popular Star Plus show. As per a credible source, Guru will be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The source adds, “Guru will play a pivotal role in the storyline. He will be seen as boss of Savi and owner of Karla Coaching Centre wherein Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will do her job. His character name will be Rohan. His role will have negative shades.”

We reached out to the actor but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we reported earlier, the coming episode will see Ishaan sending out a cute sorry message to Harinee and a cake for Savi with a sorry written over it. Harinee will try to convince Savi to accept it, but Savi will be extremely angry at Ishaan. She will be pissed off by the repeated lack of trust that Ishaan has in Savi. The coming episode will again allow Ishaan to apologize to Savi. On the day of Saraswati Puja, Ishaan and Savi will be asked to team up. It will be a pizza-making event. Ishaan will ask Savi to forget the past accept him as her guru and make a new beginning.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

