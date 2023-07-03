ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Haelyn Shastri who was last seen on TV in RadhaKrishn will be a part of the Colors' new show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav. Read to know more details here at IWMBuzz.com

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 15:11:40
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Actress Haelyn Shastri who was seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryavanshi is all set to enter the Colors show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Yes, you heard it right!! The actress will get into the mythological genre again after three years. She was last seen in association with the same production house for RadhaKrishn.

As per a reliable source, “Haelyn will play the role of Mohini, Vishnu’s female avatar.”

We buzzed Haelyn, but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The supporting cast for the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Tarun Khanna, Puneet Vashist, Vishwajit Pradhan, Dinesh Mehta, Meer Ali, and Nimai Bali. The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? 

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar’s misguided advice confuses Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar’s misguided advice confuses Elahi
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Read Latest News