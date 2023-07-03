Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Actress Haelyn Shastri who was seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryavanshi is all set to enter the Colors show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Yes, you heard it right!! The actress will get into the mythological genre again after three years. She was last seen in association with the same production house for RadhaKrishn.

As per a reliable source, “Haelyn will play the role of Mohini, Vishnu’s female avatar.”

We buzzed Haelyn, but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The supporting cast for the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Tarun Khanna, Puneet Vashist, Vishwajit Pradhan, Dinesh Mehta, Meer Ali, and Nimai Bali. The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

