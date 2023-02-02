Actor Himanshu Gandhi who was seen in the Zee Punjabi show Dheeyan Meeriyan has bagged a meaty role in Atrangii’s upcoming show. Titled Ishq Ruhaniyat, the show will be a crime-based love story produced by Six Square Productions. It will be a 24 episodes show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have gotten to know that Himanshu will play a cop in the show. He will be one of the central roles in the show.

We buzzed Himanshu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangii but did not get revert till we filed the story.

