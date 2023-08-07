ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan the fabulous Jodi of Kutumb fame will star together for Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB. Read this exclusive here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 10:51:40
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next 841022

Power couple of television, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan will soon be sharing screen space, and this is a big news!! Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com have received information that Hiten and Gauri will be part of the new project of Producer Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films banner Pashima, for Sony SAB.

Yes, IWMBuzz.com has already reported exclusively about Nishant Malkhani playing the lead in the show. We also wrote about actors Krissann Barretto and Akshita Singh playing important roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?

Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB

We now hear of advanced talks with Hiten and Gauri to play integral roles in the show.

As we know, Hiten and Gauri’s onscreen chemistry peaked in the yesteryear show Kutumb. They were also paired together in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhu Thi. There has been much anticipation in the camp of Hiten and Gauri fans to see them together again. And it seems like, this is the project that will bring them together again onscreen.

We buzzed Hiten and Gauri but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited to see the Kutumb stars together again in this new project?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

