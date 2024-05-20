Exclusive: “I Drop A Text,” Udaariyan Actress Twinkle Arora On Bond With Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey

Twinkle Arora is a budding actress in the television world. She was last seen in Colors TV’s popular show Udaariyan in its second edition, where she played the role of Nehmat. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actress talked about her bond with show producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, her upcoming projects, and more.

Twinkle Arora On Bond With Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey

Twinkle, answering the question about her bond with Sargun and Ravi, said, “Amazing! I always call them mentors. And whenever I meet them, I say them whenever I’m in trouble, so I will call you people first for guidance, which I do.”

She further mentioned, “They are experienced, and my journey is going on now, so whenever I need guidance, I don’t always poke them, but when I know I won’t get help from anywhere else, I drop a text to Sargun mam or Ravi sir. I am stuck here, and they both are very sweet, and they did guide me.”

Twinkle Arora On Her Upcoming Project

Twinkle said about her upcoming projects and work, “Post Udaariyan, there were several ups and downs. And the role I am going to play now is very different from Nehmat.”

Twinkle Arora On Love From Fans

The actress said, “When I see the edits, I enjoy it, and I personally like the videos and reply to them because this is the love.”