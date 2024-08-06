Exclusive: Jasjeet Babbar to feature in Colors’ new show Durga

Senior actress Jasjeet Babbar who was last seen in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan will be part of the cast of Colors’ new show titled Durga. Durga is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The show has Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra playing the leads. The show has a stellar cast and IWMBuzz.com has been giving its readers an exclusive glimpse of the cast on board the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Aashay Mishra playing the lead. We also wrote about Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit, Krrishna Soni, Aditi Asija being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading our stories, you can check here.

We now hear of Jasjeet Babbar playing a vital role in the show. She will be the Dadi of the male lead, is what we hear. Jasjeet has appeared in TV shows Ranju Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Sirf Tum etc.

