Exclusive: Javed Pathan to enter Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Actor Javed Pathan who was recently seen entering the Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, in the role of Aristhasur, the negative character, has bagged yet another promising role on TV. He will now be seen entering the Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

The Colors mythological show is doing well on the ratings chart. Recently, it introduced the track of Tulsi, played by Garima Jain. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about this particular entry. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of Javed Pathan entering the show for a promising role.

As per a reliable source, “Javed Pathan will be playing the role of Shumbh. As per mythology, Shumbh was an Asur who managed to obtain a boon from Lord Brahma that he would not be killed by any male whether human being or animal/bird etc. but by a woman only.”

Javed will be seen in two contrasting roles on TV simultaneously.

We buzzed Javed but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Javed Pathan is known on television for his ultimate baddie roles. He was seen in Swaraj, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Meet, Punyashlok Ahilyabai etc.

