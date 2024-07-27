Exclusive: Jaya Binju Tyagi bags Leena Gangopadhyay’s show for Colors, Durga

Actress Jaya Binju Tyagi who was last seen in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next launch. She will be a part of the cast of Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions’ new show for Colors titled Durga.

Jaya Binju has been a powerful performer, having bagged challenging roles in TV shows Kesariya Balam Aavo Hamare Des, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baalveer Returns etc.

As we know, Durga stars Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Pranali Rathod as the female lead. Aashay Mishra plays the male lead in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Aashay Mishra, Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can find the IWMBuzz.com exclusive story here.

We now hear of Jaya Binju playing a key role in the male lead’s family.

Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has given the TV viewing audience its first original Hindi hit with Jhanak on Star Plus. Jhanak is the engrossing tale of Jhanak who is an orphan, trying to find her foothold as a dancer.

