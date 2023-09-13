Television | News

Actor Jaywant Patekar will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sony TV's upcoming show, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. The show is produced by Nilanjana Prukayasstha and Herumb Khot's Invictus T Mediaworks.

Ace actor Jaywant Patekar who is known for his acting repertoire in projects Swarajya, Khamoshi: The Musical and many TV shows will now join the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediworks, the show’s promo has caught the attention of the masses for its great concept and story plot.

Actors Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil, Hemani Chawla, Yashashri Masurkar, Asavari Joshi, and Sai Deodhar will play pivotal roles in the show, as per media reports.

Now, we hear of actor Jaywant Patekar joining the show in a vital role.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Invictus T Mediaworks has produced shows like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Chikoo Ki Maa Durr Kei, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and many more.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (4 – 10 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

I get inspired by people who use failure as their biggest tool to become great: Amit Varma

Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan’s next for Nazara

Review of Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein: Unusual love story set amid serial killings; execution can be better

Exclusive: Sucheta Khanna bags Triangle Films Company’s Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani