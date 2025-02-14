Exclusive: Kalpesh Chauhan to enter Colors’ Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki

Colors show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) being reinstated in Mezbaani after she won the trust of Mrs Burman again, and got the restaurant another chance to prove its reputation and get the authorization license. At this juncture, Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu) will appoint a spy in order to keep track of Mannat’s activities and also give further information on her family and close ones.

Actor Kalpesh Chauhan has been roped into the show for this cameo role. Kalpesh who is presently seen in Dangal’s show Pyaar Ki Raahein, will join the cast of Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, in the role of Ravindran.

As per a reliable source, “Kalpesh will be a grey-shaded character who will be hired by Aishwarya to spy on Mannat.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.