Exclusive: Kalpesh Chauhan to play a cameo role in Dangal’s Pyaar Kii Raahein

Actor Kalpesh Chauhan who featured in shows Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible, has an interesting cameo role to play in Balaji Telefilms’ new show Pyaar Kii Raahein, launching today, 27 January, on Dangal. The show projects the lives of two couples, and the actors to play leads are Rachna Parulkar, Manav Dua, Shubhkaraan and Purnima Tiwari. The show’s promo depicted two couples getting married at the same venue. When the first couple is getting married, tension and misunderstandings can be seen among the couple whereas, the second couple is happily married. It shows that the first couple’s marriage is based on sacrifice so that the second couple can live happily together.

We now hear of Kalpesh Chauhan playing a vital cameo role that will be integral to the storyline.

