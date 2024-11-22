Exclusive: Karanvir Bohra to enter Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav in a mighty role?

Popular and versatile actor Karanvir Bohra who was recently seen in a vengeful and ruthless negative role in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently in talks for a possible entry in the popular mythological show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. The show produced by Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions has been doing extremely well on the rating chart and is one of the sought-after mythologicals on TV right now.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that a mighty track of Andhkasur will come about in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav soon.

We hear through reliable sources that a lot of popular actors have been considered for the role.

Our source tells us, “As of now, it looks as though Karanvir Bohra holds a decent chance of bagging the role. If things materialize, he will play the mighty Andhkasur, who is known to have waged a mighty battle, with Lord Shiva defeating him eventually.”

As per Hindu mythology, he was a mighty Asur who was gifted with an invincible boon by Brahma.

We buzzed Karanvir Bohra but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Karanvir is known for his tyranny-creating characters on television.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates. Fingers crossed, as we want Karanvir Bohra to be seen in this mighty character.

Later, Karanvir confirmed the news by stating that, “I am excited, this is going to be my first ever mytho.”