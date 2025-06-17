Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Shanti questions Mangal on her future with Pehla Swad; asks her to support Kapil

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being ridiculed for all the services rendered to Sudesh for his recovery. As we know, Mangal recreated incidents of the past which enabled Sudesh to get his memory back and recognize his family. However, Saumya messed up with Sudesh’s bathing water, in which he got burnt and had a fall too. This prompted Adit (Naman Shaw) to ask Mangal to get out of the house. However, Kusum pleaded with Mangal and asked her not to go, and stay and help in improving his condition.

We wrote about Mangal having a fall when she decided to consult the police team about the drawings that Sudesh kept writing.

The upcoming episode will see Shanti coming to meet Mangal at home. She will nurse Mangal’s sprained leg and will also advise her. Shanti who had earlier gone to Pehla Swad, was told by Kapil’s mother to talk to Mangal to leave Adit’s home and live life with self-respect. Shanti will ask Mangal why she is not going to work, and will question her sudden decision to drop her independent nature and flair for work. She will ask Mangal to go back to Pehla Swad and work towards helping herself and Kapil.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.