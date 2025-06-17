Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Jia throws Kartik’s family out of the house; blames Kartik for the loss

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jia (Priyanka Purohit) trying to manipulate Raghuveer by asking him to join hands with her. As we know, Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja) has requested Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) to stay with them till the time his daughter’s surgery happens. Raghuveer talked about his wife being a lookalike of Lakshmi, which caused their daughter Veda to assume that she was her mother. The promo that is on air suggests the face-off between Kartik and Lakshmi where Kartik totally believes that Lakshmi has married Raghuveer.

The upcoming episode will see Jia turning the tables and showing her true colours to Kartik and his family. She will threaten Kartik’s parents and will literally throw them out of the house. She will tell them that they have lost all their property and wealth, and are actually living at her mercy. Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) will try to stop Jia, but Jia will blame him for his parents’ condition. It will be interesting to see if Kartik will abide to Jia and stay with her, in order to give his parents their shelter.

What will happen next?

