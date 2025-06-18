Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Sudesh hurts himself yet again; Mangal to the rescue

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being questioned by her mother Shanti on her continued stay in the Saxena house for the sake of Sudeshji and Kusum. As we know, when Sudesh had a mishap in the bathroom, Adit (Naman Shaw) scolded Mangal and asked her to leave. But Kusum forced Mangal to stay back and work towards making Sudesh better.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal limping and unable to walk properly after the fall. Adit will care for her and will ask her to take care of her health. Amidst this, Saumya will be creating opportunities to harm Sudesh so that he does not get his memory back. We saw Saumya burning the papers which had his drawings which actually was her hand tattoo. Sudesh, will in due course of time, hold a glass tumbler and will break it in his hand, causing him severe injuries. Kusum and Mangal will run to his help. Mangal will remove the glass pieces from his hand, and will nurse him. It will be interesting to see if Saumya is again behind this accident too.

Will Saumya have her say? Or will Mangal execute Sudesh’s full recovery?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.