Exclusive: Khushwant Walia to enter Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi

Actor Khushwant Walia who was last seen in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, will enter Colors show Mangal Lakshmi. The show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see a new entrant, who will come in as Mangal’s saviour. As we know, the show is poised at the point where Mangal has been confined to a wheelchair after a leg injury. Despite her injury, she made efforts to cook for Ishaana and also bake a cake for Adit’s birthday. However, she was soon kidnapped and taken in a tempo.

Khushwant will play the role of Adit’s friend Manan. He will come in at a time when Mangal will need help. He will save her. We hear that Khushwant will play a cameo role, which will be an important part in the story line.

As per a reliable source, “Khushwant will also play the suitor of Saumya (Jia Mustafa), chosen by Saumya’s parents for her.”

As we know, Saumya is making all efforts possible to eliminate Mangal from Adit’s life and marry him. It will be interesting to see how the story will shape up with Khushwant’s entry.

Khushwant has been part of TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Gustakh Dil, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Sasural Simar Ka, Puyaa Albela etc.

We buzzed Khushwant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

