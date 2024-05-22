Exclusive: Krish Chauhan joins the cast of Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor

Actor Krish Chauhan who has featured in TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Maddam Sir, has bagged a new show. He will be part of Sun Neo’s upcoming show, Saajha Sindoor. The show is produced by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Das’ 24 Frames Productions.

As we know, Sun Network is coming up with a Hindi channel, Sun Neo. It unveiled the first look of not one, but three of its new original shows, featuring popular faces and leaving everyone mesmerized. The motion posters released by the channel showcase three diverse shows, offering a range of content: ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

We at IWMBuzz.com, have reported exclusively about the 24 Frames show featuring Sahil Uppal, Krutika Desai and Stuti Goyal as the leads. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Krish playing an integral role in the show.

