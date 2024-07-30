Exclusive: Krishna Soni joins the cast of Colors’ Durga

Actor Krishna Soni who is known for his portrayal in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni, will again be part of the channel’s family via the new show that is to be launched. Krishna has been roped in to play a vital role in Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures’ new show for Colors, titled Durga. The show features Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod as the female lead. Aashay Mishra will be the male lead in the show.

This show happens to be the second original Hindi concept coming from Magic Moments Motion Pictures, after the success story of Jhanak, which is having a good run on Star Plus.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing exclusively about actors being part of the show. We wrote about Aashay Mishra playing the lead. We also wrote about Indira Krishnan, Parineeta Borthakur, Jaya Binju Tyagi, Digvijay Purohit being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of Krishna Soni too joining the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Sachin Verma (Jhanak), Digvijay Purohit and Krishna Soni’s characters will be brothers in the show. Sachin will be the father of the male lead. Indira Krishnan will be the matriarch of the family.”

