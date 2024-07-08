Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup to enter Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Simran Budharup who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya in the role of Khushi, will soon enter Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Saath Tere. Produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, the story revolves around the single mother Janvi (Ulka Gupta), who has taken it as her sole responsibility to raise her sister’s son, Kian. However, not many apart from her close family are aware of the fact that Kian is not her son, but her sister’s, who chose to run away with her boyfriend soon after her delivery.

Simran is known for her role as Rishita Dev Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store.

As we know, Main Hoon Saath Tere deals with the struggle of Kian to find a perfect soulmate for his mother. Aryaman Bundela, played by Karan Vohra is the rich son of Brijbhushan Bundela. Aryaman has proposed his love for Janvi. But Janvi does not commit to his love for the sake of Kian’s good future.

Now, the story will take a new turn with Simran Budharup’s entry. She will return to the life of Janvi and Kian. She is the real mother of Kian, and her entry will add more drama to the ongoing plot.

We buzzed Simran but did not get to hear from her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

