Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Spills Beans On Upcoming Leap, Checkout Paras Kalnawat’s New Role

Zee TV‘s popular television show Kundali Bhagya‘s lead actress Shraddha Arya, in her latest video, spills the beans on the upcoming leap in the show and reveals about Paras Kalnawat’s new character. The show has been entertaining the audience for the past seven years, and the second-generation leads are Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyed. Although, at present, the episodes show no sign of leaping, the latest video has left fans intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha Arya shared a video where the actress asks Paras why he is leaving the show. She also mentions that the show is about to take a 50-year leap. But quickly, Paras clarifies that he is not leaving the show and will be here forever. Further, he reveals that he will play the role of grandfather.

On the other hand, Shraddha wrote in the text, “Tu Dadaji play karega toh Mera toh agla janam hi dikhayenge.” However, there is no official news about the leap, and the video clearly demonstrates that Shraddha and Paras are just having fun and exaggerating. Also, Paras re-shared the video and wrote, “Savdhan rahe satark rahe! Afwaho ka shikar na bane.”

In the other story, Paras can be seen hanging on Shraddha’s car, where the actress makes a hilarious statement saying, “Kundali Bhagya ke leap ke baad tujhe bander ka role denge.” In the text, she wrote, “Utar ja Chiller Nahi hai mere Paas.” And Paras re-sharing the clip, wrote, “Just hanging around, couldn’t even take me along after packup.”