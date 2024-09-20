Exclusive: Madhvi Chopra to enter Colors’ Megha Barsenge

Actress Madhvi Chopra who has projects like Chalte Chalte, Vishwaas etc to her credit, will soon enter the Colors show Megha Barsenge. The show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, has seen Megha’s (Neha Rana) great escape from the prison, with the help of Arjun’s (Neil Bhatt) plan. In the process, Arjun gets shot in his hand and is gravely injured. It is up to Megha now to treat him and make him better. Amidst this, Arjun’s family will enter the show. It will also be interesting to see what’s in store for Megha who has come out of a jailbreak situation.

We now hear of Madhvi Chopra, who is the wife of popular actor Rajesh Kumar), entering the show.

As per a reliable source, “Madhvi will play the role of Arjun’s mother.”

Media has already reported about Deepraj Rana playing the role of Arjun’s father. It will be interesting to see the new dynamics in the show with the entry of this new family.

