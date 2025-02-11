Exclusive: Mahabharat fame Saurav Gurjar joins the cast of Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the mythological presentation on Colors, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, recently embarked on the journey of the intense love saga of Minakshi and Sundar. Sundar (Lord Shiva in human form) and the fierce warrior Minakshi’s (an avatar of Parvati) destinies intertwined, sparking a passionate and complex relationship. Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan played the main roles in the show, which brought contrast to their divine avatars in terms of looks.

Now, the news that we at IWMBuzz.com have is that actor Saurav Gurjar will soon enter Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Saurav, as we know, is a professional wrestler cum actor. He is a Gold Medalist at the National Kickboxing event. He is best known for portraying the role of Bhim in Mahabharat on TV. He has also been part of TV shows Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Prithvi Vallabh, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc.

We hear that Saurav will soon start his shoot for Shiv Shakti TapTyaag Tandav in a pivotal role.

We buzzed him but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

