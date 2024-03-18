Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins the cast of Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Mansi Srivastava who was last seen giving a stunning portrayal as Dimpi Dalmiya in Saavi Ki Savaari, has bagged a plump role in an upcoming TV show. She has joined the cast of Zee TV’s next, which is being produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media. The show titled Main Hoon Saath Tere, has Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta playing the leads. The captivating first promo of the show, has added to the intrigue of the audience. The show promises to be a cute love tale.

We now hear of Mansi playing a crucial character in the show. She will play the role of Raina, the younger sister of the male lead. She will have negative traits.

As for Mansi, she has been enthralling the audiences with her performances in shows Sasural Simar Ka, Rabb Se Sohna Isshq, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Kundali Bhagya etc.

Later, Mansi confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com.