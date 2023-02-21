Actress Miloni Kapadia Amlani who was seen in Star Plus’ Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, will soon enter the Dangal show Janam Janam Ka Saath. Produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media, the show will soon take a leap of a few months. As we know, the show’s plot sees the reincarnation drama wherein the unfulfilled love of the leads, played by Gaurav S Bajaj and Nikki Sharma gets back to bring forth a new love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actor Neeraj Malviya joining the cast post the leap. He will play a doctor, is what we reported. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Neeraj Malviya to enter Dangal’s Janam Janam Ka Saath

We now hear of Miloni Kapadia Amlani entering the show.

As per a reliable source, “There will be a twist in the storyline post the leap. Gaurav S Bajaj’s character will be seen married to Miloni’s character.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Sonali Jaffar and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.