Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Colors’ Suhagan Chudail

Actress Mrinalini Tyagi who has been part of TV projects like Pavitra Rishta, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Gandii Baat, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Helllo Jee, Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will soon enter Colors’ supernatural show, Suhagan Chudail. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures, the show has seen the riveting story of the Chudail Nishigandha trying to woo Moksh and marry him, so that she gets the immortal powers. However, Nishigandha’s hurdle is the love of Moksh, Deeya.

As we know, Nishigandha has possessed Moksh and is planning to marry him. However, Deeya does not lose hope of getting Moksh out of the evil connection.

At this juncture, there will be an entry of a psychiatrist, who will try to help Deeya in her plan to get Moksh back to normalcy.

We hear that Mrinalini will play the above-said role. It will be a cameo, but a very important one considering the way the story is progressing.

For the uninitiated, in this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.

