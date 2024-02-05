Exclusive: Namak Issk Ka fame Aamir Khan to enter Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon produced by DJ’s A Creative Unit is set to witness a new character entering the narrative, adding a layer of intrigue and drama to the storyline. The talented actor Aamir Khan, who rose to fame with his roles in TV show Nazar and Namak Issk Ka, has bagged the show.

As per a credible source, “Aamir will play the role of Adhiraj’s cousin brother, whose name would be Anurag. His entry will bring new drama in Adhiraj and Kavya’s lives.”

In the recent episode audiences witnessed Adhiraj, earnestly requesting Rajiv’s acceptance of his relationship with Kavya, proposes to clear Navya’s name from all allegations. In the course of his investigation, he discovers Omi’s culpability in Navya’s tragic death. Just as Kavya enters, observing Adhiraj’s visibly worried demeanor, she questions him about the source of his distress, leaving the audience wondering if Adhiraj will reveal Omi’s involvement in front of Kavya.

Adhiraj hides the truth from Kavya and tries to uncover the truth first himself. However, Omi and Giriraj learns that Adhiraj is trying to uncover Kavya’s sister Navya’s death mystery hence they burn the important files kept in the room. Adhiraj gets shocked and decides to extinguish the fire but Giriraj stops him.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.

We reached out to the actor and spokesperson at Sony TV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.