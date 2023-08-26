Television | News

Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus' Imlie

Theatre personality Naresh Kumar will be part of the cast of Star Plus' show Imlie post its leap. This show is produced by 4 Lions Films. Read this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 14:04:59
Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus' Imlie 845973

Senior theatre actor Naresh Kumar will be part of the cast of the Star Plus show Imlie post its leap. As we know, the 4 Lions Films is taking a generation leap with a new season and story kickstarting. The present lead actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty will bow out of the show soon. The leap is slated to take place in the first week of September, is what we hear.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about child actor Gantavya Sharma being part of the post leap cast of Imlie.

We now hear of Naresh Kumar also joining the cast to play a key role. We hear that the production house is looking to bring in a lot of versatile actors with a theatre background into the new cast of the show.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box
Related Post
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary 845993
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary
Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike 845971
Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire 845954
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up 845945
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall 845941
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall
Titlie Spoiler: Garv tries to destroy the evidence 845922
Titlie Spoiler: Garv tries to destroy the evidence
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly inquiries about Elahi's real husband 845964
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly inquiries about Elahi’s real husband
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl 846004
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details 845990
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details
Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award? 845988
Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award?
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away 845985
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav's decision-making 845908
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav’s decision-making
Read Latest News