Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus' Imlie

Senior theatre actor Naresh Kumar will be part of the cast of the Star Plus show Imlie post its leap. As we know, the 4 Lions Films is taking a generation leap with a new season and story kickstarting. The present lead actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty will bow out of the show soon. The leap is slated to take place in the first week of September, is what we hear.

We now hear of Naresh Kumar also joining the cast to play a key role. We hear that the production house is looking to bring in a lot of versatile actors with a theatre background into the new cast of the show.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

